Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 880,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance
GRTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 661,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,288. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
