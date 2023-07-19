Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 880,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

GRTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 661,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,288. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 431,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Galera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.