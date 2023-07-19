Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 20,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 53,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

Gattaca Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,537.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.09.

About Gattaca

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.