Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $505.93 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 514,428,837 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

