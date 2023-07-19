GenTrust LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. 2,072,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

