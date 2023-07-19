Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $465,000.

