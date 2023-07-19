Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 1,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

