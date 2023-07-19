Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GMED opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9,332.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 576.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 760,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

