GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in June

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,015.0 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
Shares of GMYTF remained flat at C$80.00 on Wednesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$80.00 and a one year high of C$94.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.30.
About GMO Payment Gateway
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.