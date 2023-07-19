GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 806,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,393.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance
Shares of GGNDF stock remained flat at $24.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.
About GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.
Featured Stories
