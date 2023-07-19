Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $11,621.37 and approximately $39.17 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

