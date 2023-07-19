Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHIXW. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 755,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 332,467 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 361.8% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

