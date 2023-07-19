Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

