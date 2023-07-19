Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
TLT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. 4,278,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,720,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
