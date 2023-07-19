Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 485 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 37,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 272,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.