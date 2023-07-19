Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 2,712 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

