Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,027,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 1.9 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $21.88.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

