Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,027,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 1.9 %
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $21.88.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
