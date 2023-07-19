Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GEG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 7,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,593. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jason W. Reese acquired 243,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,958. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason W. Reese bought 243,990 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,241.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 576,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,434. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,465,000.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

