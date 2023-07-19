Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.80

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 90457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

