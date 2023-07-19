GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 18,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

