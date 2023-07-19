Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

OMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

