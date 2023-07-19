GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GVP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 24,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,097. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSE Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GSE Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

