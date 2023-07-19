GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.62) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.31) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

GSK Stock Performance

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,349.80 ($17.65) on Friday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,808.40 ($23.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,382.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.75.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,137.61%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($112,970.71). Insiders have purchased 6,027 shares of company stock worth $8,677,269 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

