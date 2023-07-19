Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. 495,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,484. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.