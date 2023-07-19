Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Up 8%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 10,979,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 2,965,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27.

About Guild Esports

(Get Free Report)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.