Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

Shares of HAN opened at GBX 184.02 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.66. Hansa Investment has a one year low of GBX 161 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The company has a market cap of £73.61 million, a PE ratio of -563.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a quick ratio of 36.86.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

