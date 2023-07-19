Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

Shares of HAN opened at GBX 184.02 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.66. Hansa Investment has a one year low of GBX 161 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The company has a market cap of £73.61 million, a PE ratio of -563.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a quick ratio of 36.86.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

