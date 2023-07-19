Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 740 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 441,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,944. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

