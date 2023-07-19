Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 306,232 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,544,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.09% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines Stock Performance

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,911. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.