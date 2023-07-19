Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.86. 398,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,876. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.