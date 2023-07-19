Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 15,906 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 188.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.29. The company had a trading volume of 253,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.65. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $533.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
