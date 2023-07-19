Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6,352.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JBL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

