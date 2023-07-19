Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.28. The stock had a trading volume of 829,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,953. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.82 and its 200 day moving average is $389.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.