Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,386 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.64. 516,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,307.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,651. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

