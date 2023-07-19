Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 653,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,555. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $86.87 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

