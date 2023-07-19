Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HAYPY stock remained flat at $14.25 during trading on Wednesday. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Hays has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

