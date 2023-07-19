Head to Head Analysis: WVS Financial (WVFC) and Its Peers

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WVS Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WVS Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.21 million $1.24 million 12.69 WVS Financial Competitors $159.82 million $38.54 million 18.62

WVS Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 21.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WVS Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 63 383 269 4 2.30

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 26.71%. Given WVS Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 17.63% 7.56% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WVS Financial peers beat WVS Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

