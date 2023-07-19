Head to Head Comparison: County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC) versus AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

County Line Energy (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) and AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Line Energy and AGCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Line Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AGCO $13.30 billion 0.79 $889.60 million $12.94 10.81

AGCO has higher revenue and earnings than County Line Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Line Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A AGCO 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings for County Line Energy and AGCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AGCO has a consensus price target of $154.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given AGCO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AGCO is more favorable than County Line Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of County Line Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of AGCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of AGCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares County Line Energy and AGCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Line Energy N/A N/A N/A AGCO 7.30% 27.21% 9.99%

Summary

AGCO beats County Line Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses. The company also provides grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems; seed-processing systems; swine and poultry feed storage and delivery; ventilation and watering systems; and egg production systems and broiler production equipment. In addition, it offers round and rectangular balers, loader wagons, self-propelled windrowers, forage harvesters, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, the company provides implements, including disc harrows leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators that prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills for small grain seeding; planters and other planting equipment; and loaders. Additionally, it offers combines for harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice; and application equipment, such as self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles, and related equipment for liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, and for after crops emerge from the ground, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. The company markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

