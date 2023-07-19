Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $504.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $505.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

