Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 34,089 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 5.0% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.47. 91,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day moving average is $221.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

