Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,524 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Shell comprises about 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,874. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

