HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Stock Up 21.6 %

HeartBeam stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

