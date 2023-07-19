Hedera Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $123.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,933 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,933.04191 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05456613 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $100,820,798.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

