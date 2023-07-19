Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $241,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.52.

QRVO opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

