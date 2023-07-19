Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 165 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

