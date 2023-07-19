Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 306 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Oracle by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 320,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 102,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Oracle stock opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $327.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

