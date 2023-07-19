Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.02 million and $2,001.61 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.82 or 0.00016091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,931.55 or 0.99965236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84948511 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,104.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.