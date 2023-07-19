Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,656 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 417,030 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

