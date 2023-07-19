HI Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $349,780.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,060.27 or 1.00032615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00205504 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $371,434.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

