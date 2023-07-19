HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 29.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

