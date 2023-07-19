HireRight (NYSE:HRT) versus Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Critical Contrast

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Hays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of HireRight shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HireRight pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hays pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HireRight pays out -48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hays and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hays and HireRight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hays presently has a consensus price target of $155.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,467.16%. HireRight has a consensus price target of $12.98, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Hays’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hays is more favorable than HireRight.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hays and HireRight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.14 HireRight $783.40 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -45.48

Hays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hays beats HireRight on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

