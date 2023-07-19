Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.97

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.97 and last traded at $129.71, with a volume of 97029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.94.

Hitachi Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

